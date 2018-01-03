LaVar Ball, Ball Brothers Arrive In Lithuania Airport To Wild Reception

Lithuania’s Vilnius airport is feeling the effects of Ball family fever.

LaVar Ball and sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball received an enthusiastic reception Wednesday upon their arrival in Lithuania for the teenagers’ stint with professional club Prienu Vytautas. Reporters and camera operators from the U.S. and Lithuania crammed into the terminal to capture Ball’s first words in the country.

That was an insane scene when LaVar came through the doors. Photographers equipment spilled to the ground, media members falling down. One media person asked me if it was LeBron or Michael Jordan coming? I just laughed. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 3, 2018

Insane. Ball family came to Lithuania, Absolute chaos in Vilnius airport pic.twitter.com/vZALO33BSw — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) January 3, 2018

Local singer Jurgis Didziulis also was at the airport to sing that catchy tune, “Welcome to Lithuania,” you hear on rebeat in the background, according to USA TODAY’s Andrew Joseph.

The Ball brothers are expected to debut with Prienu Vytautas on Jan. 9.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images