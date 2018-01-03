LaVar Ball, Ball Brothers Arrive In Lithuania Airport To Wild Reception

Lithuania’s Vilnius airport is feeling the effects of Ball family fever.
LaVar Ball and sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball received an enthusiastic reception Wednesday upon their arrival in Lithuania for the teenagers’ stint with professional club Prienu Vytautas. Reporters and camera operators from the U.S. and Lithuania crammed into the terminal to capture Ball’s first words in the country.
Local singer Jurgis Didziulis also was at the airport to sing that catchy tune, “Welcome to Lithuania,” you hear on rebeat in the background, according to USA TODAY’s Andrew Joseph.
The Ball brothers are expected to debut with Prienu Vytautas on Jan. 9.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
