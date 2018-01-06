LaVar Ball Guarantees Sons LiAngelo, LaMelo Will Be Playing For Lakers By 2020

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images.

There’s a three-headed monster headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, and not in a good way.

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, two sons of bombastic LaVar Ball, currently are playing in Lithuania to get their professional basketball careers going, but don’t expect them to be there long.

Why? Well because they will be in the NBA in just a few years time, joining their brother Lonzo with the Lakers.

At a press conference with their new team Vytautas Prienai, LaVar was asked to sign a fan’s Lakers hat, and put the year all three sons would be on the Lakers.

And here was his answer:

LaVar makes it clear: All three Ball brothers will be on the Lakers by 2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/vKYWvBReQX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2018

Tucked inside this gem is one of the most egregious things LaVar has purported to date: That LiAngelo would be on the Lakers come June.

And although Lithuania is a renowned breeding ground for high-end NBA talent, LiAngelo often is regarded as the worst of the three Ball brothers, and would have been a reach to garner even some G-League recognition.

But then again, nothing is off limits for LaVar.