LeBron James Offers Hilarious Response To Endless Cavs Trade Rumors

Have we jumped the shark with the Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors?

LeBron James seems to think so.

The Cavs, who sit six games behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, have been the subject of a seemingly endless stream of trade rumors. They’ve been linked to Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, center DeAndre Jordan and a slew of other NBA veterans.

And, according to NBA TV’s J.E. Skeets, Cleveland also is in hot pursuit of these basketball icons:

The Cavaliers are pursuing separate deals for Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Shaq, Jesus Shuttlesworth and Air Bud in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to my sources. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 20, 2018

Skeets obviously was joking, much to the amusement of James.

Here’s how The King responded:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣! U forgot Teen 🐺 too. https://t.co/lUGigkAJL9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2018

Ah, nothing like a good “Teen Wolf” reference.

For those unfamiliar with the 1985 cult classic, here’s a refresher:

No, that’s not Robin Lopez.

James can joke about the Cavs’ situation all he wants. But if their 2017-18 campaign goes as some of the team’s players anticipate, then we doubt he’ll be laughing at season’s end.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images