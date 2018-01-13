LeBron James Teases Reporter When Asked About Cavs’ Horrid Defense

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bad things have come in bunches lately for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the defense, in particular, appearing to be an unmitigated disaster.

And things came to a head Thursday when the Cavs dropped a 133-99 decision to the Toronto Raptors.

So understandably, LeBron James was asked about the Cavs’ abysmal defense, and although he answered the question, he didn’t really answer the question. Instead, he turned it back around on the reporter.

Said reporter, Jerry Sullivan of the Buffalo News, tweeted about the exchange.

I asked LeBron James what it says about the defense that 3 highest-scoring games against of year are in last 3 games: ""That if we put you in the lineup, we'd probably give up even more, because you look like you couldn't guard anybody." — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) January 12, 2018

To be fair, the Cavs have set the bar so low defensively this season — and specifically of late — that it would be tough to downgrade.