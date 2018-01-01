LeSean McCoy Injury: Bills RB ‘Has A Chance’ To Play In Wild Card Game

The Buffalo Bills’ thrilling surge into the NFL playoffs didn’t come without a sour note.

In the third quarter of the Bills’ 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, LeSean McCoy went down with an ankle injury and needed to be carted off the field. Though McCoy officially was listed as questionable following the injury, he never returned to the game.

LeSean McCoy carted off the field after this tackle from Chase Allen. Shady is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/2iESLUiazR — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 31, 2017

However, it appears Buffalo avoided a disastrous scenario with its star running back.

Bills believe LeSean McCoy suffered a sprained ankle, as X-rays were negative, source says. Solid news early on there. Stay tuned. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 31, 2017

Though it would be impossible for McCoy to be fully recovered by Sunday, the Bills apparently aren’t ruling out the versatile back in their AFC Wild-Card Game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

#Bills RB LeSean McCoy, who sprained his ankle yesterday, has a chance to play in the playoffs, source said. If he does, he’ll be gimpy and not 100%. The extra day — Sunday, not Saturday game — helps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

Even if McCoy isn’t close to 100 percent, his presence on the field would be a massive boost for Buffalo in its first postseason game since 1999.

