LeSean McCoy Injury: Bills RB ‘Has A Chance’ To Play In Wild Card Game

The Buffalo Bills’ thrilling surge into the NFL playoffs didn’t come without a sour note.
In the third quarter of the Bills’ 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, LeSean McCoy went down with an ankle injury and needed to be carted off the field. Though McCoy officially was listed as questionable following the injury, he never returned to the game.
However, it appears Buffalo avoided a disastrous scenario with its star running back.
Though it would be impossible for McCoy to be fully recovered by Sunday, the Bills apparently aren’t ruling out the versatile back in their AFC Wild-Card Game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
Even if McCoy isn’t close to 100 percent, his presence on the field would be a massive boost for Buffalo in its first postseason game since 1999.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
