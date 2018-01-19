Lexus ‘Won’t Ignore’ Its Dealers’ Pleas For Successor To LFA Supercar

Photo via Toyota

Lexus captured the imaginations of enthusiasts around the world when it launched the LFA in 2012. But its lineup since has been devoid of anything that would generate nearly the same level of interest.

That could soon change.

Lexus vice president and general manager, Jeff Bracken, revealed Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show that the automaker is seriously considering making a successor to the V-10-powered coupe, according to CarBuzz.

The LFA, widely regarded as one of the best supercars of its time, had a limited-production run of just 500 units. As a result, Lexus dealers apparently have been just as vocal as fans about wanting another high-performance model on showroom floors.

“We need more halo representation. We hear often from our dealers if we can have an LFA follow-up,” Bracken said. “So you never know. I think that when we hear so many emotional and high number of requests for a follow-up to LFA, we certainly won’t ignore that. It’s not a closed door.”

Bracken claims, despite the recent addition of another crossover — the RX — to its portfolio, Lexus is aware that halo cars are just as necessary to now as they were in 2012.

The Japanese manufacturer reportedly would approach the development of an LFA2.0 — so to speak — the same way it did with the new LC 500. It first debuted the car in 2012 as the LF-LC, which was so well received that Lexus put it into production, with the finished product looking nearly identical to the concept.