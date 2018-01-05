LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball’s Vytautas Prienai Jerseys Are Being Sold On Amazon

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Alright big ballers, time to open up those wallets because those long-awaited LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball jerseys with their new Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienai are on sale now.

The two Ball brothers have made waves in Lithuania as they prepare to play professionally in the Eastern European, with their team bending over backwards to find any way they can to get them exposure.

And as Mel Brooks once famously said, merchandising is where the money is made. So as a result, jerseys of the two athletes were made and sold on Amazon.

Behold:

GO FAST!!! Get your Vytautas LaMelo and LiAngelo Balls Limited Edition Jerseys for $99!!https://t.co/ozuVDhOmMG pic.twitter.com/qkmxkD0gvt — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) January 4, 2018

Admittedly, it’s pretty cool that the back of the jerseys have their first name instead of last, but that’s about as much praise as we can give it.

So with just a couple clicks, you can be the proud owner of a jersey representing the world’s most unusual family, so long as you are willing to shell out the $99 asking price.

But from the sounds of it, they were going fast, so they may be tough to get a hold of now.