Lionel Messi Salutes David Beckham, Hints At Future Miami MLS Move

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Let’s hope Lionel Messi isn’t toying with David Beckham and Major League Soccer fans.

The soccer superstar congratulated the newly minted owner of the Miami MLS expansion franchise Monday in a video message he shared Monday via Twitter. Messi also hints at his willingness to play for Beckham’s Miami MLS team in the future.

. #Messi​ felicita a David Beckham​ y le hace ojitos al equipo de Miami pic.twitter.com/tRmnRly6Dt — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) January 29, 2018

“Hey, David, I just wanted to say congratulations and wish you the best of luck in this new project, and who knows! Maybe in a few years you should give me a call,” Messi says, per LiveSoccerTV. “Big hug!”

MLS announced Monday in Miami it has awarded Beckham the league’s 25th franchise. Beckham revealed during the glitzy ceremony several Europe-based stars are keen to play for his MLS team.

Beckham’s team is expected to play its inaugural season in 2020 in a temporary home and open its new stadium in 2021, according to The Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufmann.

Messi, 30, continues to dominate European soccer with FC Barcelona and hopes to lead Argentina to a global championship this summer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He often has said he wants to re-join his childhood club, Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys, before he retires as a player.

Perhaps he’ll consider a pit-stop in South Florida en route to Rosario, Argentina. If so, we’ll consider ourselves lucky if Messi stays to play longer than 90 minutes.