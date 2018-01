Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

First-half goals from Emre Can and Roberto Firmino set Jürgen Klopp’s team on their way to a much-needed result at the John Smith’s Stadium, following back-to-back defeats last week.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty 13 minutes from time banked three points at the expense of the Terriers on a productive evening for the Reds.