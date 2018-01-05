Virgil van Dijk’s Debut Goal Gives Liverpool Dramatic FA Cup Win Over Everton

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

A late debut goal from Virgil van Dijk earned Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Everton on Friday in the FA Cup.

The all-Merseyside third-round tie at Anfield looked to be heading for a replay after Gylfi Sigurdsson had leveled James Milner’s 35th-minute penalty midway through the second half.

However, Van Dijk met Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s inswinging corner with a firm downwards header five minutes from time in front of the Kop to secure the hosts’ place in round four and induce wild celebrations both on the pitch and in the stands.

