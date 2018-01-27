Liverpool was dealt an FA Cup fourth-round exit as they were beaten 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Saturday night.

The Reds took an early lead through Roberto Firmino’s deft chip but saw the game quickly turned on its head as Jay Rodriguez netted twice in quick succession for West Brom.

The visitors then extended their advantage before the end of the first half, Joel Matip putting through his own net after Firmino had missed a penalty given by the video assistant referee.

And, though Mohamed Salah pulled one back late in the second period, West Brom held out to secure their place in the next round at the expense of Jurgen Klopp’s team.