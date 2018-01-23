Liverpool Suffers Disappointing 1-0 Premier League Loss To Swansea City

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool’s lengthy unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 loss at Swansea City on Monday night.

The Reds travelled to south Wales having not tasted defeat since October – a stretch of 18 games across all competitions – but, despite controlling the vast majority of the contest, were undone by Alfie Mawson’s goal five minutes before half-time.

Swansea’s defensive organisation frustrated Jürgen Klopp’s side throughout, with Roberto Firmino’s injury-time header that struck the post going closest to beating Lukasz Fabianski.

Liverpool remain fourth in the Premier League, with a trip to Huddersfield Town on January 30 representing their next top-flight assignment.