Look Who Comforted Patriots’ Dion Lewis After Nearly Costly Fumble

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

If there was a moment when the Jacksonville Jaguars’ lead in the AFC Championship Game felt insurmountable, it came early in the fourth quarter when Patriots running back Dion Lewis lost a fumble while New England trailed 20-10.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola completed a double pass to Lewis, and the running back had the ball yanked away by Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack. The Patriots’ defense subsequently forced a three-and-out, sparking the team’s 24-20 comeback victory to advance to Super Bowl LII.

NFL Films captured Lewis’ return to the Patriots’ sideline after losing the fumble. Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and special teams coach Joe Judge were there to pick him up.

Flores received head-coaching interest from the Arizona Cardinals despite just being a positional coach. The Cardinals ultimately hired Steve Wilks, so Flores now is expected to succeed Matt Patricia as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator. Judge, on the last year of his contract, reportedly could leave the Patriots after this season.

Lewis sealed the game with an 18-yard run late in the fourth quarter, after which the Patriots kneeled the ball to drain the clock.