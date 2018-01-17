Looks Like Ray Allen Will Be Invited To 2008 Celtics’ Reunion Party, After All

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Consider the hatchet buried.

The Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship team has been planning a 10-year reunion celebration for quite some time, and up until Tuesday, the expectation was that Ray Allen wasn’t invited.

But according to Rajon Rondo, the apparent tension between Allen and his former teammates (finally) has dissipated. The New Orleans Pelicans point guard and ex-Celtic revealed to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn on Tuesday that everybody from the ’08 squad is invited to the reunion — Allen included.

Rajon Rondo said the reunion vacation for the 2008 championship team will happen this summer and "everybody (on the team) is invited." Everybody? "Errrybody!" Rondo said. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 17, 2018

In short, it’s no longer just the cool kids who get to attend the party.

The ’08 Celtics’ relationship with Allen is a complicated one. The sharpshooter’s decision to join the rival Heat in free agency during the 2012 offseason — right after Miami had eliminated Boston in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals — rubbed many Celtics the wrong way, including Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, who discussed Allen’s “betrayal” openly with several ex-teammates on Garnett’s “Area 21” show last May.

Many have called for Allen and the ’08 team to mend fences, however, and a peace treaty of sorts appeared to be reached in September when Pierce posted an Instagram photo of he and Allen in Shanghai. Now, it appears Allen’s invite could put an end to this petty beef for good.

Still no word on Scot Pollard, though.