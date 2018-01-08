Luke Walton Handles Lonzo Ball Controversy With Hilarious Jab At LaVar

Luke Walton has been feeling the heat recently, but thankfully for us, he’s coping with a terrific sense of humor.

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach recently was the subject of a LaVar Ball tirade, as the father of rookie point guard Lonzo Ball accused Walton of losing control of the team. Fast forward to Sunday night, when Walton was asked about Ball’s playing time following L.A.’s 132-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Here’s his awesomely NSFW answer:

Luke Walton is asked why Lonzo Ball came out midway through the first and third quarters. Walton cracked, “Um yeah, his dad was talking s— so I took him out early.” pic.twitter.com/kaqRRJSZLn — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 8, 2018

“His dad was talking (expletive), so I took him out early,” Walton cracked, waiting a few good seconds before adding, “I’m just kidding.”

Most of LaVar’s gripes involve Walton not giving Lonzo enough playing time, so this is an especially good jab by Walton. He’s been hearing this kind of noise from LaVar all season, too, so good on Walton for firing back.

Walton’s Lakers have lost nine of their last 10 games, but the 37-year-old head coach still has plenty of folks in his corner despite LaVar’s latest call-out. Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle came to Walton’s defense Sunday, praising the young coach while criticizing ESPN for publicizing LaVar’s tirade against Walton.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images