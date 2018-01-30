‘Madden’ Simulation Projects Winner Of Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of the most reliable predictors of the Super Bowl outcomes has been the “Madden” NFL video game. In this year’s annual “Madden” Super Bowl simulation, the New England Patriots defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20.

“Madden” has been spot on when it comes to the Super Bowl, predicting 10 of the last 14 Super Bowl champions, according to CNBC.

If you’re a Patriots fan, the simulated outcome sounds like the norm of Patriots’ Super Bowl victories ending in last minute go-ahead drives by Tom Brady. Eagles’ fans will add this simulation to their underdog narrative and hope to overcome the odds once again in Super Bowl LII.

The real game takes place Feb. 4 at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.