Magic Guard Arron Afflalo Ejected After Trying To Punch Nemanja Bjelica

The NBA is investigating an incident between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers that took place outside the Clippers locker room on Monday night. As if that wasn’t enough, Tuesday night’s slate of games provided yet another incident for the league to review.

Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo tried to punch Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game in Orlando. Bjelica quickly put Afflalo in a headlock after dodging the punch, and it didn’t take long for players from both teams to break up the incident.

FIGHT NIGHT Aaron Afflalo vs. Nemanja Bjelica DING DING DING 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/D3JNLBF1JK — Floyd Maywobther (@World_Wide_Wob) January 17, 2018

Last week, Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Miami Heat forward James Johnson both were suspended one game for punches thrown at each other in a game.

Afflalo should be suspended one game, and Bjelica probably deserves just a fine.

