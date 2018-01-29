Malcolm Butler To Miss Patriots’ Super Bowl Opening Night With Illness

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of the New England Patriots’ premier defensive players won’t take part in Monday night’s media extravaganza.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler will miss Super Bowl Opening Night as he deals with an illness, according to the team.

Butler was scheduled to be one of 10 Patriots players to address reporters from a podium during the event, which will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Safety Patrick Chung will take his place, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is recovering from a concussion, also is not expected to attend.

Quarterback Tom Brady, wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Matthew Slater, center David Andrews, running back James White, center David Andrews and safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon all are scheduled to have podiums at the event.

The Patriots have the early time slot Monday night. Their players and coaches will meet the media from 8:10 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. ET. Then, the Philadelphia Eagles will take their turn from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The Patriots and Eagles will meet Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Super Bowl LII.

UPDATE (6:00 p.m. ET): Good news for the Patriots: