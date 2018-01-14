Man Arrested After Allegedly Plotting Terrorist Attack At Steelers-Jaguars Game

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

A disturbing threat gave the city of Pittsburgh a scare before the Steelers’ AFC Divisional Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A San Antonio man was arrested after making a written threat to kill players and fans as well as himself at Sunday’s game at Heinz Field, according to an affidavit obtained by KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

The affidavit said KDKA-TV received the following threat from a man later identified as 30-year-old Yuttana Choochongkol:

“This Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it’s going to be my last day on this pathetic planet. So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that’s when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah”

The director of security for Heinz Field also received the same threat from Choochongkol, who uploaded his message to Heinz Field’s website, per the affidavit.

Heinz Field officials tracked down the username and IP address associated with the threat and forwarded it to the FBI, which traced the data to the Worldwide Clinical Trials in San Antonio. Choochongkol has been a medical trial subject at that facility 25 times since 2011, the affidavit stated, and authorities were able to identify him as the suspect after looking at security footage and speaking to employees.

Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto and Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten both issued statements after the threat was averted.