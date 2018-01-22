Marc Savard Officially Retires, Years After Concussions Ended His Career

Marc Savard officially called it a career Monday.

Concussion issues effectively ended the former Boston Bruins forward’s career nearly seven years ago, but the 40-year-old was signed through the 2016-17 season. He made it official with a series of two tweets Monday afternoon.

Savard’s career officially ended with 706 points in 807 games, but both of those totals should have been much higher. The former Bruins center suffered six concussions in his career, and none were more notable than the one he suffered in 2010 when he was on the receiving end of a vicious blindside hit from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cooke. Savard ultimately attempted a comeback, but another concussion the following season was the one that ended his playing days.

When the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011, they successfully petitioned to get Savard’s name on the Cup despite him playing in just 25 games that season.

The greatest moment of Savard’s career probably came in 2010, when he scored an overtime game-winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Most of Savard’s best work came in the playoffs. He scored eight goals and added 14 assists in 23 career playoff games for the Black and Gold.

In addition to playing for the Bruins, Savard also spent time with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames and Atlanta Thrashers.