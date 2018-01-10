Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Highlight Celtics’ Mini Dunk Show In London

The Boston Celtics aren’t waiting until Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers to put on a show in London.

The C’s and Sixers are prepping for their across-the-pond showdown at The 02 Arena. And during their team practice Tuesday morning, the Celtics put on a mini dunk show for those in attendance.

Check out the highlights:

It’s not a stretch to say Jaylen Brown is the Celtics’ bust dunker. But, in this admittedly small sample size, Marcus Smart shows his hops shouldn’t be dismissed.

As for Brown, he’s been awfully busy since arriving in London. The sophomore guard recently offered his thoughts on Donald Trump and racism in America in an interview with The Guardian.

