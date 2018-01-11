Markelle Fultz’s Shooting Form Still Looks Disturbingly Off In London Session

Remember Markelle Fultz? The guy who was drafted No. 1 overall last summer ahead of Jayson Tatum and Lonzo Ball? We have an update on the Philadelphia 76ers rookie, and it’s not positive.

Fultz has been out since October with a right shoulder issue that seriously has hampered his shooting form. The 19-year-old traveled with the team to London, though, and was spotted hoisting a few shots Thursday before the 76ers’ game against the Boston Celtics at O2 arena.

Quite frankly, it didn’t look too pretty.

Check out Markelle Fultz (#20) shooting jumpers in the background. There's something seriously off with his shooting mechanics. I'm worried. https://t.co/Bcre6dSLOw — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 11, 2018

Here’s a better angle of Fultz from later in the day:

We don’t want to read too much into a few casual shots in practice, but it still looks like there’s a considerable hitch in Fultz’s shot. His release also seems forced and, by NBA standards, pretty slow.

In any case, Fultz’s form doesn’t seem to match the shot he employed at Washington, where he averaged 23.2 points per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from 3-point range. That would seem to suggest his shoulder still is bothering him, or at the very least affecting his shooting motion.

Before Sixers fans get too depressed, though, the rookie still can get to the rack.

Here’s hoping “The Process” gets Fultz’s shot fixed sooner than later.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images