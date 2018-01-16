Marlins Working With City To Get Home Run Statue Removed From Ballpark

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images.

New Miami Marlins co-owner Derek Jeter has not made fans too happy with most of his decisions since taking over the ballclub, and he may have just done yet another thing to irk his new fanbase.

Marlins Park is not filled with too many eye-opening icons, but the lone feature the park built in 2012 is mostly known for may be getting the boot as a result of Jeter and the city’s mayor.

“Homer,” the $2.5 million statue in question, has moving dolphins and fountains that splash when the Marlins hit a home run, but tearing it down is both on both the city and Jeter’s agenda, according to the Miami Herald’s Doug Hanks.

“I just don’t think they’re all that crazy about it,” Mayor Carlos Gimenez said of the ownerships view of the statue. “I’m not a fan. We’re looking at it. … We’ll see if anything can be done.”

There’s some pretty easy jokes to be made here about how the statue’s departure would be symbolic of the fact that the Marlins are a train wreck that won’t hit many home runs in 2018, at least.

But like most things, some Marlins fans are less than pleased with the decision.

WHY DOES DEREK JETER HATE FUN? https://t.co/z270pdDmQP — Laura Miello (@RulerOfEstonia) January 16, 2018

Is nothing sacred — 🙌🏼 Hannah Sampson 🙌🏼 (@hannahbsampson) January 16, 2018

Wont' need it if no one on the team can hit a HR — Johnny W (@J5_Wilshy) January 16, 2018

The story of the 2018 Marlins gets more interesting by the day.