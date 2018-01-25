Marlon Humphrey Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Uber Driver’s Phone Charger

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

Uber rides have saved professional athletes in the past, but in this case, the ridesharing app played a role in one’s arrest.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was arrested Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on a third-degree robbery charge after he allegedly stole a phone charger from an Uber driver.

The incident occurred on the University of Alabama campus early in the morning on Jan. 13, according to an incident report filed by campus police. Per the report, Humphrey, a former Crimson Tide cornerback, was taking an Uber ride with two other women when he asked the driver for a phone charger.

The driver obliged, giving Humphrey his personal charger, but when they arrived at the destination, Humphrey “refused” to give the charger back and “grabbed several other cables from inside the vehicle” before elbowing the driver in the side and getting out of the car, per the report.

Here's the info about why Marlon Humphrey is charged with robbery. An Uber driver was giving Humphrey and three women a ride to a hotel, said Humphrey asked to borrow a charger but refused to return it before elbowing him in the side. Charger didn't fit Humphrey's phone. pic.twitter.com/htNsHbuT74 — Stephanie Taylor (@TNews_Steph) January 25, 2018

When police arrived at the scene, Humphrey claimed the phone charger was his, although according to officials, the cable didn’t fit his phone.

The report also noted the value of the stolen property was $15.

The Ravens issued a statement on the bizarre incident Thursday, claiming Humphrey told them the whole thing was a “misunderstanding.”

“Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his,” the statement read. “Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation.”

The 21-year-old cornerback, whom Baltimore selected 16th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday morning but released on bond around 10:30 a.m.

Humphrey sent this cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon:

Some people will see what you have and do whatever they can to take it from you… — Fruit PUNCH (@marlon_humphrey) January 24, 2018

He appeared to be in a better mood Thursday morning, though.