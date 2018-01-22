Matt Patricia Savors Special Moment With Son After Likely Final Foxboro Game

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — More than two hours after the New England Patriots wrapped up their second consecutive AFC title Sunday evening, a bearded man in cargo shorts remained on the field at Gillette Stadium, soaking in what likely was his final home victory as a Patriots coach.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is expected to become the next head coach of the Detroit Lions once this season ends, finishing a Patriots tenure that began in 2004. After New England rallied to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game, he was the last to leave the field, celebrating the win by making confetti snow angels and playing touch football with his young son.

REALLY COOL MOMENT: Def. coordinator Matt Patricia plays with his wife and son at midfield, with confetti sprinkled on the turf, two hours after the game. It’s likely his last night in @GilletteStadium as a @Patriots coach. #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/wg8alA9GFt — David Guildford (@guildford56) January 22, 2018

Matt Patricia. On his back. On the field. In the confetti. With his kid. After his last game at Gillette. pic.twitter.com/F96IR10Bqn — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) January 22, 2018

The game ended two hours ago, and Matt Patricia is still out on the field, playing catch with his son. pic.twitter.com/YR7jFRWmW4 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 22, 2018

Matt Patricia enjoying all the glory… pic.twitter.com/2Bg4dZeyP9 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 22, 2018

Patricia was asked about the moment Monday morning in a conference call with reporters.

“(My son) hasn’t really been to a lot of games,” he said. “He’s been to two, so that was his second game. And he wanted to go play on the field. So we played a good game of touch football. He beat me 4-0. Kind of outran me there a little bit and made some good plays on me. I couldn’t catch him. It was just fun to have him out there running around and just seeing the excitement that he had to be out there on the field, that’s all. It was just kind of a special little moment for myself and him and my wife.”

The Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.