Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki Music Video Is As Bizarre As It Is Incredible

The NBA will cary on after Dirk Nowitzki retries, but it certainly won’t be the same.
The Dallas Mavericks “honored” their ever-hilarious future Hall of Famer between the third and fourth quarters of their 125-122 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. This wasn’t some run-of-the-mill tribute video to hype up the crowd, though.
Nope, the Mavs made some off-the-walls Nowitzki music video that, truthfully, is impossible to describe. Check out the madness below:
There’s a lot to digest there, and picking a favorite moment is quite difficult.
However, seeing Nowitzki in “The Big Lebowski” is pretty tough to beat.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP