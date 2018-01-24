Max Kellerman Believes Rob Gronkowski’s Injury Should Shift Super Bowl Odds

What if Gronk can’t play?

There reportedly is optimism that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, will be cleared to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. But there’s still some uncertainty surrounding his status, leading Max Kellerman to declare Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take” that the Patriots shouldn’t be considered favorites if Gronk’s unable to suit up.

(For context, the Patriots were 5-point favorites as of Wednesday.)

Gronkowski is one of the NFL’s most dominant forces and might go down as the greatest tight end in league history when all is said and done. Tom Brady’s job undoubtedly will be more difficult come Super Bowl Sunday if his most trusted target is unavailable.

That said, the Patriots have won without Gronkowski before, including last season’s Super Bowl, when New England overcame a 28-3, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. There’s reason to believe they’d be able to weather the storm again, making it difficult to argue — despite Kellerman’s best efforts — that the Patriots suddenly should become underdogs without No. 87.

