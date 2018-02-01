Mayor Of Minneapolis Trolls Eagles Fans In Super Bowl LII Welcome Video

The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to complete a storybook season, but the Philadelphia Eagles got in the way.

The Vikings’ hopes of playing in Super Bowl LII at their home stadium came to a halt in the NFC Championship Game, as the Eagles cruised to a 38-7 victory. As a result, Minnesota has formed a grudge against Philadelphia, which has manifested itself throughout Super Bowl week.

But the Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is deciding to take the high road, opting to welcome the Eagles and their fans to the North Star State leading up to Sunday’s big game.

Well, kind of.

As part of a Super Bowl LII welcome video, Frey showcased the city of Minneapolis and all it has to offer, but he made sure to close the clip with a jab at the Eagles and their fans.

Check it out:

Mayor Jacob Frey would like to extend a warm welcome to Minneapolis… …unless you're an Eagles fan. pic.twitter.com/a6lU6FCzcV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

Considering the arctic winter temperatures Minneapolis features, it makes sense why the mayor of the city was unable to offer a truly warm welcome.

We have a feeling Vikings fans might be pulling for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burk/USA TODAY Sports