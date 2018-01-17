McLaren Senna Performs Donuts To Celebrate Opening Of New Factory

Most companies celebrate the unveiling of their new facilities by cutting red ribbons with comically large scissors, others by popping bottles of champagne. When McLaren opened its new manufacturing plant, however, it commemorated the occasion by getting the floor dirty.

The British automaker signaled that its new Composites Technology Centre was open for business on Wednesday by using the recently revealed McLaren Senna to lay down some donuts.

The future Ultimate Series model wasn’t the only special guest either, as McLaren brought another car with ties to the late Formula One driver Ayrton Senna: the MP4/4.

The new #McLaren Senna helped 'christen' our McLaren Composites Technology Centre factory floor, by laying down some fresh Pirelli rubber. pic.twitter.com/IDjyiIDe1T — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) January 17, 2018

Although the Senna’s brief stunt show revealed next to nothing about the car, the fact that it had virtually no body roll while it was drifting gives you an indication as to just how track-focused it truly is.

Considering McLaren likely will start to showcase the Senna’s potential toward the end of 2018, we have no doubt the manufacturer will achieve its self-stated goal for the year of growing its own brand.

Thumbnail photo via McLaren