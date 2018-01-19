Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals First 2018 NFL Mock Draft With Shocking No. 1 Pick

Mel Kiper Jr. on Thursday released his first mock draft for the 2018 NFL Draft, and it immediately raised eyebrows because of who he pegged as the No. 1 overall pick.

Kiper projected the Cleveland Browns will select Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the first pick.

Allen is among several quarterbacks expected to go in the first round, but he’s coming off a rather lackluster season with the Cowboys and is considered extremely raw, causing some to wonder whether UCLA’s Josh Rosen or USC’s Sam Darnold should be the first QB off the board instead. Some might even prefer Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, although Kiper has reasons for projecting Allen to go No. 1.

Here’s what Kiper wrote:

Cleveland has to take a quarterback. Has to. And a winless season means the Browns can pick whichever one they want. My evaluations on this quarterback class are really close. I’ve gone back and forth a few times on Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Allen, but I just moved Allen up to my No. 1 quarterback. His numbers aren’t impressive, I know. But the NFL is all about projection, and he has a high ceiling. Coaches want to work with the 6-foot-5 Allen because he has all of the tools. I said last month that he is one of my favorite prospects in this class. The other top quarterbacks have warts, and there is no slam-dunk No. 1 prospect, which makes it a fun class. Scouts are looking forward to seeing Allen at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, next week, where he will work out with much better talent.

Of course, a lot can change over the next three months, which Kiper mentioned before diving into his first mock draft of 2018. Trades and free agency could shake the NFL landscape — and the draft board — and teams might start to view players differently as they get deeper into their evaluation processes. The NFL Scouting Combine, medicals, pro days and individual workouts represent just a small portion of what lies ahead for NFL draft hopefuls.

That said, as it stands right now, the Browns definitely need a quarterback. And Allen certainly has the size and tools to be successful at the NFL level. It’s simply a matter of him reaching his full potential or else Cleveland might regret not taking one of the other signal-callers available.

In fact, it didn’t take long for Kiper to pencil in both Rosen and Darnold after anointing Allen the top pick. He has Rosen going No. 2 overall to the New York Giants and Darnold going No. 5 to the Denver Broncos, with North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb (No. 3 to the Indianapolis Colts) and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (No. 4 to the Browns) sandwiched in between.

Kiper has Mayfield going No. 13 to the Washington Redskins, although that pick is subject to change based on what the ‘Skins do with current franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s set to become a free agent.

Here’s Kiper’s complete top 10:

1. Cleveland Browns: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

2. New York Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

4. Cleveland Browns: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

5. Denver Broncos: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

6. New York Jets: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

8. Chicago Bears: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

*9. San Francisco 49ers: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

*10. Oakland Raiders: Roquan Smith, ILB, Georgia

*The 49ers and Raiders are tied at Nos. 9 and 10, and the picks will be decided by a coin flip at the combine.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab