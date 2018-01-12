Mercedes Totally Overhauls Infotainment System For Most Affordable Cars

Mercedes-Benz soon will put the largest infotainment system it makes in the smallest models in its lineup.

Mercedes introduced the new infotainment system it plans to put in its compact cars Thursday at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The German automaker said it will start installing it in its vehicles starting in 2018 with the United States-bound A-Class.

Dubbed the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), the system utilizes a large high-resolution screen on the dashboard that displays both the driver information, and infotainment interfaces. The central display is touch sensitive, though that’s the most boring way it can be operated.

You can awaken the system by saying “Hey Mercedes,” similar to the way you would with Amazon Alexa. What’s more, Mercedes said owners can connect the MBUX to their smart watches, from which they can remotely interact with their cars.

To ensure the MBUX lives up to its name, Mercedes also gave the platform artificial intelligence, which can learn your preferences and adapt accordingly.

Thumbnail photo via Daimler