Michael Bennett Compares Tom Brady To Kobe Bryant Before AFC Championship Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time MVP and one of, it not the greatest quarterback to play in the NFL.

Brady’s competitive fire and meticulous preparation have made him and head coach Bill Belichick almost impossible to beat during their unprecedented run, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will need a herculean effort to topple the NFL’s Goliath in the AFC title game on Sunday.

And Michael Bennett knows all too well how hard it is to take down the New England Patriots.

Bennett, who lost to Brady in Super Bowl XLIX with the Seattle Seahawks, discussed playing against TB12 on NFL Network before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and the Seahawks defensive end compared Brady to another five-time champion — Kobe Bryant.

Michael Bennett on playing against Tom Brady. "I been watching him since the beginning of Madden" 😂 pic.twitter.com/kv3VZujADJ — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) January 21, 2018

Bennett made a good point, as he was alluding to the fact that it’s hard to throw the Patriots off their game, just like it was hard to force the ball out of Bryant’s hands when the Los Angeles Lakers needed a basket.

Brady will be playing in his seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and despite his mysterious hand injury, the 40-year-old quarterback is in a great position to head to eighth Super Bowl.