Michigan States’ Gavin Schilling Submits Clear-Cut ‘Dunk Of The Year’

The race for college basketball’s “Dunk of the Year” ended Saturday, Jan. 13.

Well, probably.

During the first half of No. 4 Michigan State’s Big 10 matchup with in in-state rival Michigan, Spartans forward Gavin Schilling soared for an unreal alley-oop dunk. Check out this thunderous slam:

Dunk of the year and it's not even close pic.twitter.com/h9yTU14ugQ — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 13, 2018

That was huge.

As great as this dunk was, the true star might’ve been FOX Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson, who — as he always does — went absolutely nuts.

The Spartans could’ve used a few more big plays, however, as they went on to lose 82-72 on their home court.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports