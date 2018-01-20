Michigan State’s Miles Bridges Nearly Destroys Universe With Epic Dunk

At this point, it’s fair to say Michigan State will be responsible for the “Dunk of the Year” in college basketball.

The question is: Which player will take home the honors?

Last week, Spartans forward Gavin Schilling delivered what appeared to be the clear-cut “Dunk of the Year” winner. But then guard Miles Bridges took the floor against against Indiana on Friday and delivered this world-shattering jam:

"You won't see a better dunk all year!" Agree with Gus? This @MilesBridges01 tomahawk was downright filthy. 😱 pic.twitter.com/78CUuEz45R — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 20, 2018

Gus Johnson, once again, with an exhilarating reaction behind the mic.

No. 9 Michigan State went on to defeat the Hoosiers 85-57, as the Spartans yet again looked poised for a deep NCAA tournament run behind head coach Tom Izzo. And, by the looks of things, March Madness will be loaded with highlight-reel dunks.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports Images