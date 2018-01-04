Mike Golic Jr. Tries to Join Bills Mafia By Going Out Into Blizzard Shirtless

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mike Golic Jr. is trying to prove his worth to Buffalo Bills fans.

The son of ESPN radio personality Mike Golic, and current college football analyst wants to be a member of the Bills Mafia as Buffalo gets ready to play its first playoff game since 1999 this Sunday when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Golic Jr. can’t get to a Bills tailgate until next season, he submitted his audition tape Thursday by standing outside shirtless while being doused with ketchup and mustard during Winter Storm Grayson.

No, we’re not joking.

ATTENTION @TheBillsMafia… @MGolicJR57 would like to officially submit his application to join…. pic.twitter.com/trOJh1iQoR — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) January 4, 2018

While it’s a good first attempt, we aren’t sure that’s going to be enough to get Golic Jr. into the Mafia.

Next time he probably should jump onto a burning table or through a barbeuce, then they’ll know he’s for real.