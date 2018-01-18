Minnesota Travel, Ticketing Agencies Warn Vikings Fans About Wild Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles are well-known for their enthusiastic fans, but they are so enthusiastic that a fear-mongering campaign of sorts is taking place in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota travel agencies and ticket brokers are warning traveling Vikings fans about the environment at Lincoln Financial Field, the site of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, and the perception is so bad that one interviewee said it almost is like a gang environment.

Take a listen to this:

Vikings fans are funny, man: pic.twitter.com/lLWSmwU6wT — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) January 17, 2018

Incredible.

While warnings about Eagles fans certainly aren’t unfounded, the preparations shown just might be a little over the top. And to be fair, pretty much any high-stakes playoff game likely is bound to draw some unruly behavior, regardless of which side it is coming from, so it naturally goes with the territory.

In any event, hopefully Vikings fans that head to Philly on Sunday enjoy themselves, so long as they don’t get too inebriated beforehand.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images.