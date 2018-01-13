MLB Rumors: Astros Acquire Gerrit Cole From Pirates In Five-Player Trade

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

UPDATE (6:48 p.m.): It appears the Pirates are getting a fourth player in the trade, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Source: Outfielder Jason Martin is fourth player heading from #Astros to #Pirates for Gerrit Cole, along with Colin Moran, Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 13, 2018

Original Story: Houston, you reportedly have a hard-throwing right-hander.

Earlier this week it was reported that Gerrit Cole had been traded to the Houston Astros from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the report quickly was debunked as “false” and Cole remained a Pirate for the time being.

But now it appears that Cole is indeed headed to the Astros, as Yahoo! Sports’ Tim Brown reported Saturday that the Astros will send pitcher Joe Musgrove and third baseman Colin Moran to the Pirates in exchange for the star righty.

And The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the final piece of the trade.

Source: RHP Michael Feliz also heading to the #Pirates in the Cole trade, along with Moran and Musgrove. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 13, 2018

While it won’t be official until both teams perform physicals, Cole is set to join the defending World Series champions in a rotation that includes Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.

The rich get richer.