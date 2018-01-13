MLB Rumors: Astros Acquire Gerrit Cole From Pirates In Five-Player Trade

UPDATE (6:48 p.m.): It appears the Pirates are getting a fourth player in the trade, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Original Story: Houston, you reportedly have a hard-throwing right-hander.
Earlier this week it was reported that Gerrit Cole had been traded to the Houston Astros from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the report quickly was debunked as “false” and Cole remained a Pirate for the time being.
But now it appears that Cole is indeed headed to the Astros, as Yahoo! Sports’ Tim Brown reported Saturday that the Astros will send pitcher Joe Musgrove and third baseman Colin Moran to the Pirates in exchange for the star righty.
And The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the final piece of the trade.
While it won’t be official until both teams perform physicals, Cole is set to join the defending World Series champions in a rotation that includes Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.
The rich get richer.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP