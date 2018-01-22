MLB Rumors: Brewers Offer Yu Darvish Contract, Join Crowded List Of Suitors

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The pack chasing Yu Darvish’s services keeps growing.

The Milwaukee Brewers have offered the free agent pitcher a contract, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday night via Twitter, confirming a Yahoo! Japan report. Darvish is the most coveted free agent pitcher on the market, and the Brewers have joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers among the crowd of his suitors.

Darvish, 31, most recently pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom he joined from the Texas Rangers at the 2017 MLB trade deadline. He was dependable down the stretch for Los Angeles, posting a 4-3 record with a 3.44 ERA over nine starts, but he struggled in the postseason.

He earlier this month narrowed his list of possible destinations to five teams, but that group might have changed in light of the Astros’ acquisition of Gerrit Cole and the Brewers’ emerging interest.