MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Addison Reed Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Twins

Addison Reed reportedly has found a new team.

The right-handed reliever, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the New York Mets prior to last season’s trade deadline, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday, citing sources. The deal, which is pending physical, is worth $17 million.

In Reed, the Twins are getting a hard-throwing righty who has plenty of closing experiencing.

Through seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mets and the Red Sox, Reed has amassed 125 saves and 425 strikeouts.

The 29-year-old likely will serve as a setup man behind new Twins closer Fernando Rodney, who signed a one-year deal with the team in December.