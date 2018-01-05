MLB Rumors: Free Agent OF J.D. Martinez Has Multiple Five-Year Offers

Photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images.

It is little surprise that quite a few teams want free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez, and now we may have a bit more insight as to what teams are offering versus what he wants.

Martinez reportedly has multiple five-year offers in place, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. That confirms a similar report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Tuesday that said the Boston Red Sox offered Martinez a five-year deal.

If true, however, it sounds like the Red Sox aren’t alone.

Heyman notes Martinez has many other suitors, and what may be necessary for a team to land the 30-year-old.

“Word is there are other five-year offers,” Heyman wrote. “So while (the Red Sox) seem like the logical landing spot, as the richest team in the mix [the (Arizona) Diamondbacks, (Toronto) Blue Jays and perhaps the (San Francisco) Giants are the others known to be at least dabbling in the derby], they probably can’t be called the bona-fide favorite unless they go to six years, which might have the potential to carry the day.”

Martinez is one of the hottest free agents still on the market, and certainly would be a logical target for plenty of teams. His bat would provide a much-needed pop to the middle of any lineup, and he is coming off a season where he clubbed 45 home runs between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

And with spring training rapidly approaching, presumably the market will have to speed up for both Martinez and other players around the league.