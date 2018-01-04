MLB Rumors: Giants, Pirates Discuss Andrew McCutchen Trade; Talks Move Slowly

Photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

Andrew McCutchen finally will be on the move if haggling teams can reach an agreement.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants are in talks over a trade involving the All-Star center fielder, MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Thursday, citing a source. Although the teams reportedly began trade talks early in the offseason, multiple barriers remain in place, and Morosi doesn’t consider a deal to be imminent.

The Giants are keen to acquire a power-hitting outfielder, and McCutchen, who hit 28 home runs seemingly fills that need.

However, the Pirates want at least one of the Giants’ top prospects — right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede, outfielder Heliot Ramos or Outfielder/first baseman Chris Shaw in any trade for McCutchen. Having already traded infielder Christian Arroyo to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Evan Longoria, San Francisco is reluctant to part ways with other highly touted prospects.

The Giants-Pirates trade talks represent the second consecutive season in which Pittsburgh fielded offers for McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP. Last season’s talks didn’t materialize into a trade. Perhaps this season’s discussions will produce a different outcome.