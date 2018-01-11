MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez Willing To ‘Hold Out’ Until He Gets Desired Offer

Photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images

The baseball world is waiting on J.D. Martinez to make a decision, and by the sounds of it, Martinez himself is ready to make them wait even longer.

The free agent slugger is the best bat on the market, and a handful of teams have reported interest in the 30-year-old. But Martinez and agent Scott Boras haven’t seen any offers they like yet, and according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, Martinez is willing to wait — even into spring training — to get the offer he feels he deserves.

Whether he ever gets that offer remains to be seen, but according to Heyman, Martinez seeks a six-year deal. Heyman notes Martinez’s preference is a $200 million contract, but he’s willing to settle for $30 million per season (if one actually “settles” for such a sum of money). The Boston Red Sox offered Martinez a five-year deal, and there’s another contract offer on the table, sources told Heyman.

Another wrinkle is Martinez reportedly prefers to play the outfield over serving in a designated hitter role. The Red Sox currently have a crowded (and talented) outfield of Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts. Of course, that can change at any moment, but if the Red Sox are forced to wait until spring training, that obviously makes the situation more complicated.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, the team with which Martinez spent the final two months of the 2017 season, are also seen as a contender for Martinez, according to multiple reports. The National League club certainly would be able to guarantee Martinez plays the outfield, and the D-Backs recently hired his personal hitting Robert Van Scoyoc in a hitting strategist role, as noted by Heyman. Whether Arizona can afford Martinez remains to be seen, but if he really wants to play in the field, maybe Arizona can it get it done for a little less money.

The Red Sox have the money and the need for Martinez, though. No big league team is falling over itself to give a free agent on the wrong side of 30 a six-year contract, but it might ultimately be in Boston’s best interest. At the very least, offering Martinez a longer contract will allow the club to drive down his annual average value (AAV) and give the team a little more breathing room against the luxury tax.

So, basically, it’s now just a game of chicken between Martinez and the Red Sox (and any other teams who might be in on him), meaning the waiting game also will continue.