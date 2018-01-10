MLB Rumors: Marlins’ Offseason Acquisition Starlin Castro Wants To Be Traded

Photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Starlin Castro barely has been with the Miami Marlins for a month, but the second baseman already wants out of South Beach.

The 27-year-old was the lone veteran acquired by the Marlins in the deal with the New York Yankees that put Giancarlo Stanton in pinstripes. Initial impressions from the deal pointed toward Miami immediately flipping him — with the New York Mets possibly in the mix — but with spring training just over a month away, Castro still is a member of the Marlins.

And after going through a rebuild early in his career with the Chicago Cubs, he reportedly isn’t interested in doing it again with Miami.

#Marlins’ Starlin Castro wants to be traded, sources tell The Athletic. Does not want to be part of another rebuilding process the way he was with the #Cubs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2018

It’s little surprise Castro wants out, and presumably to be sent to a team that will contend. He was traded to the Yankees the offseason before the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, and made it within one game of the World Series with the Yankees in 2017.

He hit .300 in 2017 with 16 home runs. And with the Marlins attempting to shred every bit of salary possible, offloading the $10.8 million he is slated to make in 2018 certainly would would be a productive step in that direction.