MLB Rumors: Mets Sign Right Fielder Jay Bruce To Three-Year Deal

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The MLB hot stove finally may have a hint of heat.

The New York Mets reportedly signed right fielder Jay Bruce to a three-year, $39 million deal Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

Jay Bruce is going back to the #Mets, says source. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 11, 2018

Jay Bruce's deal is for three years and $39M. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 11, 2018

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal noted that the deal is pending a physical, and also gave some insight into the contract details.

Jay Bruce deal with #Mets will be pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2018

Jay Bruce deal with #Mets is backloaded. Breakdown, per source: $10M this season, $14.5M in 2019, $14.5M in ‘20. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2018

Bruce is returning to the Mets after spending portions of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them. The 30-year-old played 50 games with New York in 2016 after being traded midseason from the Cincinnati Reds. And after beginning the season with the Mets in 2017, he was traded to the Cleveland Indians after playing 103 games with New York.

The two-time Silver Slugger winner hit .254 in 2017 with 36 home runs and 101 RBI. In 153 games with the Mets, he .245 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.