MLB Rumors: Mike Moustakas, Todd Frazier Drawing Interest From Mets

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The New York Mets reportedly are interested in adding some reinforcement to the hot corner.

Free-agent third basemen Mike Moustakas and Todd Frazier are gaining some interest from the Mets, according to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi. The big kicker, however, would be the asking price for both players being dropped to a degree in order for the Mets to make a big push for one or the other.

Both players can absolutely club the ball, and certainly would add some pop to a lineup that boasted the eighth-most home runs in 2017. And in order for the Mets to even begin to compete with the Washington Nationals in the National League East in 2018, they likely will need to make an addition on some level.

But the interest doesn’t just stop the two third basemen. Morosi also notes that the Mets “have had some contact” with catcher Johnathan Lucroy.

The Mets have kept quite — like many teams — this offseason, but with the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves in deep rebuilds, now would be the time for New York to possibly try and make some kind of push.