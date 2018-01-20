MLB Rumors: Rays In Trade Talks Over Chris Archer; Twins, Cardinals Interested

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Archer might be the next big name to walk out the Tampa Bay Rays’ exit door.

The Rays are engaged in “consistent” trade talks over the right-handed pitcher, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Friday, citing Major League Baseball sources. The Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly viewed as potential suitors for Archer, who has proven himself as a reliable starter over five-plus seasons in Tampa Bay.

Archer, 29, has spent his entire career with the Rays and was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017. They’re under no extreme pressure to trade him, as he’s under contract through 2021, with the team Tampa owing him $14 million over the next two seasons and holding a $9-million team option for 2020 and an $11-million option for 2021.

Morosi suggests the Twins’ interest in Archer depends on the outcome of their pursuit of Yu Darvish, whom several teams remain interested in signing as a free agent. MLB sources see Archer as a back-up option if Minnesota fails to acquire Darvish.