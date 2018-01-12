MLB Rumors: Yankees Offered Yu Darvish Massive Deal Before Pulling Offer

Photo via Tim Bradbury/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in free agent pitcher Yu Darvish — if the price is right.

Apparently, $160 million right for the Yankees. Unfortunately for the Bronx Bombers, however, the price wasn’t right for Davish … at least not yet.

The Yankees have been busy this offseason after acquiring Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, and they seem hellbent on adding a pitcher. They’ve been linked to Darvish on multiple occasions, and according to YES broadcaster Michael Kay, the Yankees offered Darvish a $160 million contract.

Wow: Michael Kay is reporting the #Yankees offered Yu Darvish a contract around seven years and $160 million. But when Darvish didn't accept within 48 hours, they pulled the deal. — Dan Federico (@RealDanFederico) January 11, 2018

It’s not entirely surprising to see Darvish taking his time. The right-handed pitcher reportedly has a list of at least five (or six, if you ask him) suitors interested in his services. Obviously, $160 million is a lot of money, so if Darvish didn’t jump at that reported offer, he probably feels he’s got a chance to make even more money. Or perhaps he was using that offer to get a better feel for the market.