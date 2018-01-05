MLB Rumors: Yankees Still Eyeing Manny Machado, Recently Contacted Orioles

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Yankees already made the offseason’s biggest splash, and they’re reportedly considering another move that might blow the competition out of the water.

Fanrag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Friday, citing sources, that the Yankees again contacted the Baltimore Orioles about third baseman Manny Machado.

Heyman did indicate a deal — at least at this time — “seems less than great,” but he also pointed out the Yankees might have the best chance to land the superstar third baseman from the O’s.

As Heyman points out, the Yankees have been able to shed some burdensome payroll in the last year or so — despite acquiring Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins — and they could be in line to sign Machado to a contract extension. That Machado will be a free agent after the 2018 season likely is the biggest reason Baltimore hasn’t found a deal it deems suitable to move the All-Star.

Heyman also notes the Yankees’ surplus of prospects. New York’s farm system is one of the best in baseball, and of the handful of teams with interest in Machado, they likely will be able to offer the best package of prospects.

One potential hold-up, however, is Orioles owner Peter Angelos. Heyman notes Angelos’ reluctance to trade stars, and it’s long been assumed Angelos would never trade with the Yankees. However, The Baltimore Sun reported last month Angelos might be a little more open-minded now.

“Even though Duquette has said he will not rule out negotiating with the Yankees or Boston Red Sox, the idea of dealing a player of Machado’s profile to the Yankees would be a hard sell to Angelos, though it seems more likely now that he could be convinced if the Orioles receive the right return, according to a source,” the Sun’s Eduardo A. Encina reported.

Whether they’re able to wait out the Orioles and see the price go down, remains to be seen. But if the Yankees can somehow land Machado — just months after coming within a game of the World Series — they’ll undoubtedly be viewed as World Series favorites entering 2018.