Mookie Betts Wins Arbitration Hearing, Set To Make $10.5 Million In 2018

Photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts set an arbitration record Wednesday as he prevailed in his case to earn $10.5 million during the 2018 season, according to multiple reports.

mookie betts won his arb case — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 31, 2018

A big win for Mookie Betts in arbitration, at $10.5 million. Repped by Steve Veltman and Ed Cerulo of Legacy. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 31, 2018

In earning that salary, Betts set a record for the highest salary a first-year arbitration-eligible players has won via a hearing. Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant made made $10.85 million in his first year as an arbitration-eligible player this offseason as well, but the two sides settled prior to reaching arbitration.

The Red Sox had offered the two-time All-Star $7.5 million, but Betts’ camp made a compelling enough case to the three judges that he was deserving of the higher payday. His impending payday this season will be a roughly $9.55 million increase from the 2017 season, when he made $950,000.

Betts has earned MVP votes in each of the past three seasons, and finished second in MVP voting in 2016. Despite another successful season in 2017, his numbers did dip, hitting .264 with 24 home runs while driving in 104 runs.