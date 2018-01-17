NASCAR Driver Daniel Suarez Might Need Some Winter-Driving Lessons

Photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images

Race car drivers have unbelievable car control, but even professionals can make mistakes.

Daniel Suarez proved that Wednesday, when snow caused the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to get his Lexus RC F stuck in a ditch.

I love my lexus but is struggling in the snow…❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/UXJuAf36AU — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 17, 2018

The incident probably made the Mexican racer a bit home sick, as his car was stuck on the side of the road for over an hour.

Although Toyota probably would prefer that its driver didn’t post about struggling to control his rear-wheel-Drive RC F, the fact that he also showed a Tacoma coming to the rescue likely made up for it.